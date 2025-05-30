EDWARDSVILLE - Annie Fitzgerald, on behalf of Faith Jordan, of Edwardsville, has launched a fundraiser to help cover the costs of inpatient mental health care for one of Jordan’s daughters, who has been battling multiple mental health challenges and requires long-term inpatient treatment to ensure her safety and support her recovery.

The fundraiser was announced recently to assist with the significant out-of-pocket expenses associated with treatment. While insurance covers part of the treatment, Faith Jordan faces a 40 percent coinsurance cost, amounting to approximately $7,500.

Additional expenses include travel and lodging for family members to visit and support the daughter during her stay. The daughter is expected to remain in a facility for one to three months initially, with plans to transition to a 12-month program in coordination with the local school district.

Annie Fitzgerald and Liz, lifelong friends of Faith Jordan and considered “aunts” to her children Abbie, Elizabeth, and Charlie, emphasize the importance of community support during this critical time.

“Mental health care is essential health care, and no family should have to carry this burden alone,” they said in a statement. They encouraged donations of any size to help cover treatment costs and related expenses, ensuring the daughter can focus fully on her healing.

Article continues after sponsor message

Faith Jordan, a single mother, has faced numerous challenges while working tirelessly to provide for her daughters.

The family has relied on faith, loved ones, and community support to navigate difficult times. The fundraiser aims to alleviate the financial strain and allow the family to remain emotionally present for the girl's recovery.

Contributions to the fundraiser will go directly toward coinsurance payments, travel, and lodging expenses connected to the girl's treatment.

Supporters are invited to donate, share the campaign, or offer words of encouragement to the family during this period.