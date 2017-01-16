EDWARDSVILLE – Luke Odom is having what can be considered an outstanding season for Edwardsville's wrestling team.

Odom, a freshman, sported a 28-4 record following the Tigers' wins last week over Alton and Belleville Althoff wrestling in the 113-pound class.

Odom has scored some key wins throughout the season for the Tigers, including a 2:38 fall over the Redbirds' Garrett Sims in Thursday's EHS win over Alton.

Odom lost the 106 final at the Cheese head to Dylan Raggusin of Montini on an ultimate tiebreaker; the loss has given him motivation to continue on to a loftier goal.

The fact that Odom has teammates who are helping him stay focused is a plus, especially teammates Noah Surtin, who has wrestled at 120 this season, and Ben Lunn, who has wrestled at 106. “Every day we work hard and push each other to our limits; it's making us all better,” Odom said. “Noah and I are pretty good practice partners; we push each other every day in the practice room.”

As a freshman, there's an adjustment to the level of competition at the high school level from the middle-school level; it's one Odom has made well. “The competition is a little bit tougher,” Odom said of the high-school level. “Our coaches help us with our weight and in the practice room to adjust so we'll peak at state time."

