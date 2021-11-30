EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville freshman tight end/defensive end Iose Epenesa enjoyed a very successful season for the Tigers football team.

In the game against CBC, a 48-21 loss to the Cadets, Epenesa made a leaping catch of a pass from quarterback Jake Curry and scampered down the field for a 63-yard touchdown that put Edwardsville on the board in a spectacular play. He caught five passes for 71 yards. In the Tigers' playoff game against South Elgin, Edwardsville lost 24-13. Epenesa had a catch in that game for 9 yards. He had 2 solo tackles and 3 tackle assists in that contest.

Epenesa has a great support system in his very close-knit family, including his dad Eppie, a former standout at Iowa, and his older brother A.J., who's in his second season with the Buffalo Bills after a successful career at both Edwardsville and Iowa, his mom and other siblings.

In a postgame interview after the Cadets game, Epenesa felt that he played well, but also was disappointed in the loss.

"You know, I'm feeling kind of happy," Epenesa said. "I'm kind of mixed right now, mixed feelings. I'm happy I did good, but my team, we're all just coming through with that."

Epenesa's second varsity touchdown, which came in the second quarter, was the result of using good instincts and a great pass from Curry to beat his defender and take the ball all the way into the end zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Well, I was supposed to run straight," Epenesa said. "but I felt he (the defensive back) was going to be over me, so I ran right, I bent a little bit, and he hit me in the perfect spot, that guy fell to my left, and I was just off to the races."

Epenesa kept going until he crossed the goal line for the touchdown, which was a great feeling for him.

"It was awesome," Epenesa said.

Epenesa will be a key player for the Tigers in his next three seasons, and he's looking forward to the challenges ahead.

"We'll grow as a team," Epenesa said, "I'll grow as a person, and we'll just get better."

A.J. Epenesa was at The Tigers' final regular-season game while the Bills enjoyed their bye week.

"Oh, it was awesome," Iose said of his brother, A.J., and others in attendance. "I had my whole family here. It was great tonight. First time in a while," he said with a smile.

More like this: