EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School’s football team continues to work hard in preparation for the upcoming 2017 season.

Monday night, the Tigers participated in a series of 7 on 7 contests at Edwardsville High School. Highland, Cahokia and Gateway Tech all took part in the 7 on 7 action.

Norman Harris stood out for the Tigers defensively, Martin said and was a definite positive on the night. Receiver Lavontas Hairston was another the coach thought stood out and has continued to improve all summer.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers have another 7 on 7 at 7 p.m. this upcoming Monday and Martin said he hopes to continue to fine tune his offensive and defensive units in sync.

“Some teams are more built for 7 on 7,” Martin said. “The challenges we face in 7 on 7s are the same for everybody.”

He stressed the importance of 7 on 7 practices is to see strengths and weaknesses in the passing game and defend against the pass. He hopes to see an even stronger performance from his group the next Monday.

More like this: