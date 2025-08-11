EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville football team, along with other fall sports teams at EHS and all other local high schools, opened on Monday morning, Aug. 11, 2025, with the fall seasons set to open later this month, football on Aug. 29, 2025, and other sports beginning as early as the opening days of school across the area.

Besides football, practice opened up for boys soccer, girls tennis and volleyball, boys and girls cross country, girls field hockey, boys and girls golf, girls flag football, and girls swimming and diving.

At Edwardsville High, the first practice for football went very smoothly, with the team opening workouts for their week zero scrimmage against Triad on Aug. 22, before the season opener at home against Chatham Glenwood Aug. 29. The schedule is a very competitive one, with games against the Southwestern Conference teams, along with non-conference match-ups at Indianapolis Lawrence Central and DeSmite Jesuit of Cree Coyer, Mo., along with a home game against southeast Missouri power Jackson.

The IHSA football playoff pairings in all eight classes will be announced on Oct. 25, with the first round games being played Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Assignments for IHSA regionals and sectionals in other sports will be announced at a later date.

The IHSA state cross country meet for all three classes in both boys and girls will be held Nov. 8 at Detweiler Park in Peoria, while the girls flag football finals take place Oct. 17-18 at Willow brook High School in Villa Park, in suburban Chicago. The boys state gold tournaments in Class 1A-3A will take place Oct. 10-11 at various sites in the Bloomington-Normal area, with the girls Class 1A and 2A tournaments being held in the Decatur area the same weekend.

The boys soccer Class 1A-3A finals will take place Nov. 6-8 at Hoffman Estates High School in northwest suburban Chicago, while the girls swimming meet will be held Nov 14-15 at FMC Natatorium in Weston, the girls tennis state tournament will be played Oct 23-25 at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, along with other venues in northwest suburban Chicago, the girls volleyball Class 1A-4A finals will be played at CEFCU Arena, on the campus of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal Nov. 14-15, and the football championship games take place Nov. 28-29 at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium, also in Bloomington-Normal.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

