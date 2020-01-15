IOWA CITY, Ia. - A.J. Epenesa, a 2017 graduate of Edwardsville High School and a standout defensive lineman for both the Tigers and the University of Iowa, announced today that he will forego his senior season with the Hawkeyes and has declared for the 2020 National Football League Draft.

In a report on the NFL's website, Epenesa officially made his announcement on his Instagram page, and was also announced by the Hawkeyes on their Twitter page.

"Over the last three years, I have had the amazing opportunity to play for the University of Iowa," Epenesa said in making the announcement on his Instagram account. "I got to live my childhood dream and represent the Black and Gold. After long discussions with my parents and loved ones, I have decided to follow another childhood dream and enter the 2020 NFL Draft."

Epenesa thanked his family, the Iowa football staff, head coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff, his teammates and the Hawkeye fans for their support and guidance during his years at Iowa.

"My time at Iowa has been everything I dreamt it would be," Epenesa said in his announcement, "and I couldn't be more grateful and proud to have been given the opportunity to be part of the swarm and play in Kinnick Stadium in front of 70,000 Hawk fans! I will never forget the many great memories that have come from Iowa!"

Epenesa was a high school All-American in his time playing for Edwardsville and head coach Matt Martin, and enjoyed success at Iowa, recording 101 career tackles and 26.5 sacks, resulting in losses of 157 yards. He was named defensive MVP of the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl in San Diego, tying a team bowl game record with 2.5 sacks in a 49-24 win over Southern California on Dec, 27. He finished the season with 11.5 sacks, the most by an Iowa player in 10 years, and was the first Hawkeye have double-digits in sacks in consecutive years since Matt Roth in 2002-03, having 10.5 sacks in 2018.

Epenesa is currently ranked the number two defensive lineman by ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper, Jr., and is the number 16 player overall in his big board.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the number one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 85th edition, which is scheduled for Apr. 23-25 in Paradise, Nev., in suburban Las Vegas. The Draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network all three days.

