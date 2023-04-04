EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Firefighter/Paramedic John Gooden is getting ready to celebrate five years of service with the department. He was appointed in April 2018.

John GoodenAn Edwardsville native, Gooden attended Trinity Lutheran School and Metro-East Lutheran High School. Gooden had plenty of fire service and EMS experience when he came to the Edwardsville Fire Department.

He previously served on the Hamel Volunteer Fire Department and attended Lewis and Clark Community College’s Fire Science program. Gooden also worked at Alhambra-Hamel Ambulance Service, where he obtained his paramedic license.

John previously worked full-time at Staunton EMS, and worked part-time with Phillips 66 and in EMS for Glen Carbon, Highland, Maryville and Troy.

“I like working for the Edwardsville Fire Department because every day is something new,” Gooden said. “My co-workers are awesome to work with, and I get to protect and serve the community that I grew up in.”

John has been married to his wife, Kelsey, for six years, and they have two children.

