EDWARDSVILLE - Near noontime on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, a massive fire engulfed a Devon Court Apartment Complex in Edwardsville leading to a partial roof collapse and the deployment of multiple firefighting units.

Heavy flames were visible shooting through the roof of the building in the 100 block of Devon Court, which houses an estimated six apartments. The entire roof eventually collapsed, prompting firefighters to temporarily evacuate the interior of the building for their safety.

A fire was reported at an apartment complex on Devon Court just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. The fire appeared to have started on the second floor and spread to the attic, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said.

The City of Edwardsville reported there were some occupants inside the building when the fire broke out, many of whom helped to ensure the building was empty. The Edwardsville Fire and Police Departments also helped to ensure the building was empty, the city said.

"Several occupants were displaced by the fire and the damage it caused," The City of Edwardsville said. "No injuries were reported. It’s believed this may have been a six-unit building."

Multiple agencies also responded to the scene, including Wood River, Glen Carbon and Collinsville fire crews, as well as Troy Ambulance Service and Madison County Rehabilitation Unit. Chief Whiteford expressed his gratitude to all agencies and individuals who helped with the situation.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Further updates are expected as emergency crews continue to manage the aftermath and investigate the incident.

