EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday evening, Aug. 26, 2025, in the 500 block of Chapman Street, where heavy black smoke was visible from the eaves upon arrival.

Firefighters requested a box alarm to assist with the blaze, prompting additional support from Glen Carbon and Wood River fire departments. During the response, crews encountered a non-functioning fire hydrant and had to connect to an alternate hydrant to access water.

Article continues after sponsor message

Troy EMS and Collinsville Fire Department provided coverage for the Edwardsville Fire Station while the crews were on scene.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More like this: