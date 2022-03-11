EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department announced Friday afternoon it is currently responding to a crude oil leak at the intersection of Illinois State Route 143 and Illinois State Route 159 near Old Alton Edwardsville Road.

Teams from Madison County Emergency Management Agency, Madison County Hazmat, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Marathon Pipeline have responded to the site.

Residents should avoid the area and note the following road closures: - Wanda Road from New Poag Road to Wagon Wheel - Old Alton Edwardsville Road from Illinois State Route 143 to the west of the Cahokia Canal.

Further information will be available on the City’s website as it is made available. See:

www.cityofedwardsville.com

