EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Fire Department, along with Mitchell and Holiday Shores fire personnel, responded to a brush fire that scorched a prairie area early Friday near the SIUE campus at Stadium and Whiteside in Edwardsville.

Deputy Fire Chief James Whiteford said the call to the fire department came at 3:04 a.m. Friday and the firefighters were on the scene until 4:53 a.m.

"We were concerned, but it never was close to any buildings," Whiteford said. "When we arrived, the brush fire flames were about 12-feet tall. A parking lot was what the fire was closest to."

Whiteford pointed out that in the area, there is annual prairie land burn and it was slated for the near future.

"Now they will have less work to do with the prairie," he said.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

