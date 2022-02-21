EDWARDSVILLE - At 6:48 p.m. Saturday, Edwardsville Fire Department responded to a fire call at the Edwardsville Car Wash at 1100 North Main Street. Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said firefighters arrived to find fire in the control room and storage rooms of the car wash.

"North Main Street was closed down from approximately 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, due to fire apparatus operating on scene," the chief said. "Edwardsville Police did a great job controlling traffic. Edwardsville Street Department assisted by spreading salt on the ice that was created on East Union Street and in the parking lot during the firefighting efforts.

"The fire was brought under control by 7:30 p.m. and all units had cleared the scene by 8:30 p.m. Edwardsville Fire Department was assisted by Glen Carbon, Wood River, Collinsville, and Troy Fire Departments. No injuries were reported."

The fire cause and origin are under investigation per standard protocol, the chief added.

"Edwardsville Fire Department would like to thank all of the assisting agencies," he said.

