EDWARDSVILLE - With much colder temperatures in the forecast, the Edwardsville Fire Department would like to remind residents to pay attention to weather advisories, avoid safety risks, and take steps to remain warm as the temperatures drop.

The following tips can help residents to stay safe throughout the winter months:

Avoid using ovens and stoves as alternate heating sources; these are potentially dangerous sources of carbon monoxide and fire.

If you are using a portable heater, plug it directly into a wall outlet — do not use extension cords or power strips as they can easily start fires.

Keep portable heaters away from other items and never set anything on top of a portable heater.

Article continues after sponsor message Wear appropriate clothing when going outside. Add layers to increase warmth, and be sure to protect your face, ears, and hands.

Be aware of your vehicle’s fuel level; don’t risk running out of gas. Keep winter supplies such as spare blankets, gloves, and hats in your vehicle.

The City of Edwardsville is working in cooperation with the following facilities to provide warming stations throughout the winter. From now through the spring of 2023, when the temperatures drop below freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit) the following facilities will be available as warming stations during the listed hours:

Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St. -- (618) 692-7556

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Main Street Community Center: 1003 N. Main St. – (618) 656-0300 Hours: Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

YMCA Meyer Center: 7348 Goshen Road – (618) 655-1460

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

YMCA Niebur Center: 1200 Esic Drive – (618) 656-0436

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 5 a.m. 9 p.m.; Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional sites and hours may be added as needed. Questions can be directed to the Edwardsville Fire Department: (618) 692-7540.

