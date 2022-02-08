EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Fire Department conducted required annual training for each shift on the lake ice at LeClaire Park in Edwardsville on Sunday and Monday.

"This is required annual training for each shift, so we typically do it on three different days each year," Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said. "Due to scheduling, calls, and weather, they may or may not be scheduled back to back.

"This year our simulation included a woman walking on the lake and falling through the thin ice, then her husband going out on the ice to attempt a rescue. This provided two challenges for our rescuers. First, getting the husband off the ice so he didn’t become an additional victim. Second, locating and maintaining visual contact with the victims' last known location. It also incorporated Incident Command practice for the officer in charge."

The chief said before going out on the ice each of our rescuers must be in protective ice water suits.

"Practice putting these suits on is extremely important to be able to do it quickly," the chief said. "Also, each rescuer is tethered to the shore with a rope that is being manned by someone who can immediately pull them in. This way, once they get ahold of the victim, or if something were to go wrong, all they need to do is signal the shore and they will be pulled in.

"The training was a great success and we received support from the community."

