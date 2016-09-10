EDWARDSVILLE - Those old enough to remember the horrific attacks on September 11, 2001, can likely tell you exactly what they were doing when they saw the tragedy unfold. The Edwardsville Fire Department and the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District will join police representatives from both communities to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks at noon this Sunday at the Sunset Hills Cemetery in Edwardsville.

The non-denominational service will include inspirational music and presentations to commemorate the sacrifices made by Public Safety personnel during and after the deadly attacks.

“Everyone I speak with has his or her own story of how they remember the events of that day,” said Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle. “We wanted to take time out to reflect on the role of both fire and police on 9-11, and how that day has changed us, our communities and the world around us.”

The outdoor service is scheduled for noon at the Sunset Hills Cemetery on this Sunday, September 11. The cemetery is located at 2900 State Route 157 in Edwardsville. The public is invited for the commemoration.

