EDWARDSVILLE – Fire Chief James Whiteford, who has been a full-time member of the Edwardsville Fire Department for 28 years, announced on Friday, September 20, that he plans to retire next month to spend more time with his family. Whiteford’s final day on the job will be Friday, October 11.

“It has been a true honor to work with such a dedicated and caring group of people,” Whiteford said. “Working for the Edwardsville Fire Department has been one of the greatest parts of my life. It’s no accident that Edwardsville has such a good fire department. Over the years, City leaders have had the foresight to make public safety a priority and this forward vision is largely responsible for the top-notch fire, rescue and emergency medical services we provide. This Fire Department has a dedicated group of hard-working people who really care about the community. These are some of the finest paramedics and firefighters in the area, and having a chance to lead them has been a privilege.”

A Florida native, Whiteford came to the Edwardsville Fire Department in 1995 as a volunteer firefighter after three years volunteering for the Williamson County, Illinois, Fire Protection District. He started his career as a full-time firefighter and paramedic in Edwardsville on September 23, 1996, later obtaining a fire administration degree from Western Illinois University, executive fire officer certification from the National Fire Academy and numerous technical certifications.

Over the next 24 years, he rose through the ranks, ascending to chief on July 14, 2020, following the retirement of Chief Rick Welle.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Chief Whiteford for many years,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “His commitment to protecting this community, keeping his employees safe, and preparing the Fire Department for any and all challenges is unparalleled. He is the very definition of professionalism and has served Edwardsville with honor.”

Whiteford’s tenure as both chief and the City’s Emergency Management Agency coordinator was marked by a series of challenging circumstances. He took command just months into the coronavirus pandemic. Then, on December 10, 2021, a powerful tornado destroyed a warehouse on the western edge of the City, leaving six people dead before it continued a path of destruction farther into Edwardsville.

Whiteford was at the forefront of the City’s response to that tragedy, which placed Edwardsville in the national spotlight. He also led the department through a period of growth, as its ranks rose to meet the City’s needs and the state-of-the-art East Fire Station opened on Governors’ Parkway to better serve the expanding population.

"These are some of the finest paramedics and firefighters in the area, and having a chance to lead them has been a privilege. I didn’t come up in the fire service wanting to be a fire chief. When I started 30 years ago in the Williamson County Fire Protection District I always said, ‘Someday I might want to go as high as a battalion chief or maybe assistant chief but that’s it.’ After getting promoted to deputy chief, I looked back on my career, how the City and the Fire Department supported my training, helped with my education, took care of me when I was injured, and everything I learned along the way, and I decided I owed something back. I always took education seriously and I was lucky enough to have some good mentors along the way, especially former Chief Rick Welle.”

