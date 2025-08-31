WOOD RIVER – After round one of the 2025 Dick Gerber Invitational, played out at Staunton’s Timber Lakes Golf Course, the Edwardsville Tigers saw themselves in a three-way tie for fourth place with a combined team total of 303. Their second team shot 307 for eighth place.

Leading the way on Friday afternoon was senior Owen Berning, who shot a 2-over par 73 with three birdies and five bogeys. Sophomore Bennett Briggs shot a 3-over par 74. Carson Warta (77), Brian Cooper (79), Michael Shaw (81), and Aide Flavio (81) rounded out the first team scorers from Timber Lakes.

The Tigers’ second team was led by a 4-over par 75 from senior Sam Shaw, followed by a 76 from senior Quinn Berning, a 77 from freshman Drew Capron, and a 79 from junior Joel Fields.

Other second team scores included an 84 from senior John Wilkins and a 97 from senior Tony Eberlin. After day one, Owen Berning, Briggs, Sam Shaw, and Quinn Berning were all in the top 25.

The first team would shoot three strokes better Saturday morning at Wood River’s Belk Park Golf Course, led by a blazing 3-under par 69 from Cooper, which was the best score of the day. He was one of just two players to shoot under par. He did so with six birdies and three bogeys.

Sam Shaw was the next best for the Tigers with a 2-over par 74. That led the second team to a combined 318 at Belk Park. The second team would finish eighth when all was said and done with a combined two-day score of 625.

The first team, led by Cooper’s stellar round, climbed into podium position at third with a two-day total of 603. Only Normal University (597) and Highland (601) shot better.

Cooper and Owen Berning had matching two-day totals of 148 while Sam Shaw shot 149.

The Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday, September 2, back at Belk Park for day one of Southwestern Conference competition.

