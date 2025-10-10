EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High girls swimming team finished one-two in 10 of the 12 events held in winning all 12 events, and going on to a 144-40 win over Chatham Glenwood in a dual meet held Thursday evening, Oct. 9, 2025, at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers hosted only their second meet at home on the season, and are set to host the IHSA sectional meet Nov. 8 at the CFAC.

Edwardsville started off on the right foot in the 200-yard medley relay, as the A team of Scout Jackson, Greta Deist, Reilly Curry, and Grace Oertle won the race at 1:49.04, while the B team of Parker LeVasseur, Vivian Lu, Edy Cohn, and Karissa Osborn were second at 2:04.80. In the 200-yard freestyle, Laine Curry won at 1:57.47, with Sidney Becker second at 2:04.16, and third place went to Morgan Mitton at 2:05.45. In the 200-yard individual medley, the winner was Georgia Samet at 2:16.36, with Lu finishing third at 2:26.72, and Osborn was fifth at 2:37.73,

Jackson won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.08 seconds, with Oertle second at 24.85 seconds, and Deist right behind in third at 25.03 seconds. Natalie Kaiser won the one-meter springboard diving competition with a total of 232.30 points, while Anna Feco came in third with 192.70 points, and Cecelia Blind was fourth with 148.25 points. Jackson won her second event of the night in the 100-yard butterfly, coming in at 57.46 seconds, with Lu second at 1:03.17, and Cohn fourth at 1:08.71.

Oertle led a sweep of the top three spots in the 100-yard freestyle at 55.58 seconds, while Samet was second at 55.68 seconds, and Reilly Curry came in third at 55.95 seconds. In the 500-yard freestyle, Mitton was the winner at 5:21.74, while Osborn was second at 5:44.3, and Cohn came in fourth at 6:22.30. The 200-yard freestyle relay A team of Deist, Jackson, Laine Curry, and Samet won with a time of 1:39.30, with the B team of Maecey Hessel, LeVasseur, Becker, and Mitton coming in second at 1:50.78.

LeVasseur won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.11, while Becker was second at 1:07.96, and Aster Carson finished third at 1:10.88 in the 100-yard breaststroke, Deist won at 1:08.57, with Laine Curry second at 1:12.26, and Hessel was fifth at 1:23.42. In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Tigers' A team of Oertle, Samet, Reilly Curry, and Laine Curry won with a time of 3:43.33, while the B team of Lu, Mitton, Becker, and Osborn was second at 3:59.37.

