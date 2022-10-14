GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 2, UNITED FIELD HOCKEY 1: Morgan Hanson scored in the opening quarter, while Megan Kalb scored in the second, with the goals standing up in Edwardsville's win in their regular season finale in University City over United Field Hockey, a team consisting of players from Brentwood, Rosati-Kain and U.City High Schools.

Tehani Johnson and Morgan Angle had assists for the Tigers, while Elena Kellogg, assisted by Lauren Grebing, scored for United.

Taylor Mollett had nine saves in goal for Edwardsville, with Mackenzie Huber having seven saves, while Olivia Cenatiempo had 10 saves for United.

Edwardsville is now 8-6-2, while United goes to 7-9.