FIELD HOCKEY

MIDWEST TOURNAMENT SECOND ROUND

EDWARDSVILLE 6, UNIVERSITY CITY 1: Edwardsville advanced to a third-round match in the end-of-season Midwest Tournament with a 6-1 win over University City at Marquette High in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon.

The win put the ninth-seeded Tigers at 13-9-1 on the year and moved them into a 4 p.m. Saturday match against eighth-seeded Whitfield at Tiger Stadium; that match will be preceded by a 2 p.m. third-round match between John Burroughs, 2-0 winners over Lutheran South Thursday, and top-seeded St. Joseph's of St. Louis.

The Bombers-Angels winner meets the Tigers-Warriors winner at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Burroughs.

Ansley Dorsey and Natalie Nava each scored twice for the Tigers, with Mattie Norton and Kaitlyn Smith also getting solo goals for Edwardsville in the win.

The Lions were eliminated at 11-13 on the year. The semifinals and final of the tournament are set for Oct. 27 and 29 at SportPort sport complex in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Earlier in the tournament, Marquette Catholic was eliminated in the first round in a 1-0 loss to Pattonville Tuesday afternoon in Eureka, Mo.

