EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville FFA Alumni will hold their annual dinner and auction on Saturday, March 11, at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

In addition to dinner, the event includes live auction, restaurants auction, and silent auction. All proceeds support the Edwardsville High School and Middle School FFA programs.

FFA members are able to receive scholarships, attend state and national conventions, and participate in educational contests, awards and more.

Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children age 5 to 12. To order tickets, contact John Davin, jdavin@ecusd7.org or call 656-7100 Ext. 20670.

