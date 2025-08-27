EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville High School kicked off its girls flag football season with a 40-0 victory over Mascoutah on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd to the stands for the program’s inaugural game.

The event featured spirited support from Edwardsville cheerleaders and the marching band, as well as food trucks that contributed to the festive atmosphere. Sophie Shapiro’s touchdown catches played a key role in energizing the crowd and setting a positive tone for the team’s season. Serena Shapiro, Sophie's younger sister, also had a score that ignited the fan support.

Sophie Shapiro expressed her appreciation for the significant turnout, highlighting the strong support from the Edwardsville student body.

“It was a great opener,” she said. “We had a great student section, a great turnout, and we really showed up and played our best.”

The Edwardsville cheerleaders also engaged the crowd throughout and sparked the massive Tigers' fan support.

The packed stands and lively fan engagement marked a promising start for Edwardsville’s football program at its home field.

