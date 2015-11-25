The Edwardsville boys’ basketball team lost its second encounter in the Battling Bulldogs Thanksgiving Tournament 51-43 to Carbondale on Tuesday evening.

The Tigers led at one time in the second quarter, but couldn’t sustain the lead. Carbondale improved to 2-0 with the triumph; Edwardsville is now even at 1-1.

Edwardsville led 9-2 in the first quarter and 12-5 at the end of the period. The Tigers were still ahead of the Terriers 21-15 at the half. By the end of the third quarter, Carbondale was in front slightly 30-27, then the Terriers surged ahead in the fourth, outscoring the Tigers 21-16 for the final tally of 51-43.

Mark Smith and A.J. Epenesa led the Tigers with 12 points each. Oliver Stephen had 11 points, while Sammy Green added four points. Chrys Colley and Caleb Strohmeier each added two points.

Edwardsville takes a break on Thanksgiving Day, then returns to action on at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the tourney at Waterloo against host Waterloo, now 0-2. Saturday, the Tigers conclude the tourney with a 5 p.m. matchup against Althoff at Waterloo.

