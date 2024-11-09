EDWARDSVILLE — A power outage impacted multiple businesses, including Target and Home Depot, on Saturday evening, November 9, 2024. The outage began around 5 p.m. and affected approximately 600 customers in the area. Ameren Illinois reported that power was restored to those customers by approximately 8 p.m.

Ellie Leonard, a spokesperson for Ameren Illinois, stated that crews are currently assessing the cause of the outage. She noted that power had been rerouted and restored to the affected customers.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the outage, the Edwardsville Police Department reported some accidents in the vicinity, although it remains unclear how many were directly related to the power situation.

In the aftermath of the outage, some traffic signals in the affected area were non-operational. The Edwardsville Police Department reminded motorists that, under Illinois state law, drivers are required to come to a complete stop at intersections where traffic signals are not functioning.

Ameren Illinois is expected to provide further updates regarding the situation as assessments continue.

More like this: