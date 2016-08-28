QUINCY – Dionte Rodgers ran for two touchdowns as Edwardsville defeated Quincy 35-6 Saturday evening in the Tigers' storm-delayed season opener.

The Tigers had held a 14-0 lead with 8:33 left in the third term when severe storms rolled through the Hannibal-Quincy area Friday night, forcing the contest to be suspended to Saturday evening.

Rodgers scored on runs of 4 and 53 yards. Brenden Dickmann hit Dayleon Harris on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and A.J. Epenesa scored from 2 yards out to answer a Jirehl Brock 47-yard touchdown run. Daval Torres scored on a 19-yard touchdown run in the first half.

The Tigers entered the contest ranked sixth in the state Class 8A poll, while the Blue Devils were ranked 10th in the Class 6A poll going in. Edwardsville is now 1-0 and Quincy 0-1.

The Tigers' home opener comes at 7 p.m. Friday when Rock Island comes calling to Tiger Stadium.

