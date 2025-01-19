EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville announced this week that businesses in the 200 block of North Main Street remain open and accessible as an improvement project progresses in the area.

The project, which aims to enhance infrastructure and aesthetics, is currently under way and is expected to bring significant upgrades to the street.

The ongoing construction affects Source Juicery, Ed’s Delicatessen, the Shoppes on Main, and Sgt Pepper's Cafe, including the Backstage Bar and Patio located at the rear of the block.

"Customers can access these establishments from the north edge of the construction zone, which is adjacent to a public parking lot available for downtown visitors," the City of Edwardsville said in a statement.

Scheduled improvements include the installation of ADA-accessible entrances, ensuring that all patrons can enter the businesses with greater ease.

Additionally, fire suppression services will be enhanced, and drainage issues within that section of North Main Street will be addressed. The project will also introduce ornamental landscaping, providing green spaces to complement the area, and replace trees that were removed during the construction.

Local officials expressed gratitude for the community's patience during this project and encouraged continued support for local businesses.

The improvements are anticipated to create a more inviting atmosphere for residents and visitors alike once completed.

