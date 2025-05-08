EDWARDSVILLE – New and returning elected officials for the City of Edwardsville were officially sworn in at the May 6, 2025 City Council meeting.

Sworn in on Tuesday were Mayor Art Risavy, Ward 2 Alderman Adam Hanna, Ward 4 Alderman SJ Morrison, and Ward 6 Alderwoman Jennifer Warren (each pictured above). City Clerk Michelle Boyer, who was absent from the meeting and due to be sworn in this week, will be sworn in at a future meeting.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Carruthers administered the Oath of Office for each elected official.

While each alderman ran in uncontested races during the latest round of Madison County municipal elections, this will only be one official’s first term. Hanna is serving his first term as Ward 2 Alderman, following the ward’s former alderman, Hal Patton.

Returning for their second terms are Risavy, Warren, and Boyer, while Morrison has secured his third term.

The newly sworn in council members also made a series of appointments on Tuesday night for the three standing committees contained within the City Council.

Aldermen Morrison and Warren were reappointed to the city’s Public Service Committee, where Hanna was also appointed. Aldermen William Krause, Chris Farrar, and Andrea Miracle were reappointed to the Finance Committee. Miracle and Krause also joined Elizabeth Grant in securing reappointment to the Administrative and Community Services Committee.

Mayor Risavy expressed optimism that new and returning city officials would continue working together.

“I would like to thank each and every one of you – I know Adam [Hanna], you’re new to the group – but … so many cities have a lot of challenges with aldermen, and what I appreciate is how we get along,” Mayor Risavy said. “Not only do we have a lot of business to do, but I feel like we’re all friends and we communicate well. It doesn’t mean we always agree, but the level of professionalism, I appreciate it very much.”

