EAST ALTON – Edwardsville's hockey team thanked their nine senior players for all their efforts the past four years in a pre-game Senior Night ceremony.

Then the Tigers went out and played like they've played throughout the season, getting a hat trick from one of those seniors – Tyler Hinterser – as they defeated Bethalto 13-1 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game ended early in the third period at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night.

“The guys were excited,” said Tiger coach Jason Walker. “They came out with a lot of energy. We've got a good group of guys that have been around here for awhile; it was fun to get them their night and certainly for the parents to come out.

“The sacrifice the parents make for this sport, in particular the money and the time, it was a night for them to say 'thank you'. These guys have been playing since they were real small, getting up in the morning and going to the rink, their parents dragging them out of bed, the thousands of dollars spent on ice time and equipment – like I said, you don't get the opportunity too often to really just sit back day 'thank you', and for these guys, it was a good moment.”

As far as the Tigers' performance went, Walker was pleased. “Tonight was one of our better games we've had in awhile,” Walker said. “We've had our ups and downs, but as far as our puck management tonight, controlling the puck, I thought it was outstanding. You could tell the guys really wanted to play in this atmosphere.”

“That was another great game by a very talented team,” said Eagle coach Derek Kahl. “The last time we played them, we had four shots on net off them and didn't score a goal; tonight, we actually got nine shots on net and scored a goal tonight.

“We didn't play a bad game tonight; we were skating six forwards and three defensemen tonight. We had two players out injured tonight; we were missing two forwards, so we had to move a defenseman up to forward tonight. It took us out of our rhythm a little bit. That was probably the second-best game we've skated this year, and the other one was against Edwardsville also. The boys come out to play against them.”

Hinterser opened the scoring just nine seconds into the game, scoring off an assist from Christian Blandina past Eagle goaltender Kyle Wesolowski. Carson Lewis (from Lucas Tucker and Trevor Henson) and Connor Stewart (from Jordan Crow and Logan Bielicke) quickly made it 3-0 in EHS' favor before Bethalto's Jayden Kahl skated in and put a shot at Tiger netminder Blake Johnson. Johnson made the initial save, but the rebound got away from him and Kahl picked up the loose change and put it past Johnson with 6:30 to go in the first period.

Hinterser scored twice in 25 seconds to answer Kahl's goal, and Blandina and Blielicke also scored to put Edwardsville up 7-1 through the first 14 minutes. Jake Aurelio, Lewis, Henson and Tyler Schaeffer twice (including one on a power play) scored in the second period to bring Edwardsville to a 12-1 lead, and Reilly Patton, with an assist to Schaeffer, scored 1:38 into the third period to bring the game to an end under the MVCHA's 12-goal rule.

Edwardsville wound up with 50 shots on goal, with Wesolowski recording 38 saves; Johnson faced nine Eagle shots and had eight saves.

The Tigers take on Highland at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at Granite City's Wilson Park Ice Rink to bring the first portion of the regular season to an end. After Tuesday's games, the MVCHA will divide the 12 teams into Class 1A and 2A divisions, based on overall standings, and each team will play each other team in their class once to determine the postseason seedings in each class. The top six teams will be in Class 2A, the bottom six in Class 1A.

