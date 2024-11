Edwardsville dominates Jersey in midweek tennis match up Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE 16, JERSEY 0: Edwardsville defeated Jersey 16-0 Wednesday in a non-conference meet at the EHS tennis center. Natalie Karibian, Grace Desse, Mackenzie Cadigan, Maria Mezo, Abby Cimarolli, Annie McGinnis, Emily Greer and Grace Trimpe won in singles play for the Tigers. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Doubles winners included Cimarolli/Nomi Updyke, McGinnis/Trimpe, Greer/Kilauren McMahon, Alyssa Wilson/Maryn Heidt, Cadigan/Mezo, Karibian/Desse, Tymei Deppert/Hayley Earnhardt and Amanda Wickman/Wilson. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending