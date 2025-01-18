Get The Latest News!

HIGHLAND — The Edwardsville Lady Tigers secured a decisive victory against the Glenwood Lady Titans, winning 40-22 in the opening round of the 38th Annual Highland Tournament on Saturday.

The game began with a strong defensive effort from Edwardsville, who did not allow Glenwood to score in the first quarter, finishing the period with an 11-0 lead. The Tigers maintained their advantage into halftime, extending their lead to 22-8.

In the third quarter, Edwardsville continued to dominate, pushing their lead to 36-12. Although Glenwood made a late push, outscoring Edwardsville 12-4 in the final quarter, it was not enough to close the gap.

Mia Semith led the Tigers with 11 points, while Kaylee Hauschild contributed 9 points.

For Glenwood, Alexis Neumann was the standout performer, scoring 10 points in the effort.

