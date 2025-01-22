EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 will hold a Kindergarten Kickoff on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at each of its six primary schools, including Glen Carbon Elementary, Goshen Elementary, Hamel Elementary, Leclaire Elementary, Midway Elementary, and Nelson Elementary. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at each, except for Hamel, which will begin at 7:15 p.m.

During the event, parents will learn about kindergarten in District 7, tour the building, and pre-register for the 2025-26 school year. Students are welcome to join their parents.

Any family that is unsure of which building their future kindergartner will be attending, should reach out to the District 7 Central Office (618-656-1182) for assistance.

Students must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2025, to register for kindergarten for the 2025-26 school year.

