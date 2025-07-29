EDWARDSVILLE - During their regular meeting on July 28, 2025, the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education unanimously voted down proposed fixes to the Edwardsville High School track.

Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton explained that the original project, which was approved by the Board earlier this year, did not address findings related to construction or design. The contractor has since recommended two design/construction changes to the track.

The first change is the addition of a 4-inch conduit and two 2.5-inch conduits for timing equipment and potential later additions, valued at $40,000. The second change is a 4-foot perimeter concrete walk on the exterior of the track, valued at $63,000.

“We did not include design or construction contingencies in this project,” Shelton said. “We didn’t know there needed to be. But at the same time, we have for all the other projects, so that’s probably something that we should have done.”

Board member Matt Breihan said he felt the $40,000 bid was “a little high,” and Shelton agreed. Shelton said he is waiting to receive an itemized bid from the contractor.

“We keep selling the public, this is all we're going to do, but here we are, over $100,000 over budget,” Breihan said. “The perception is like we sold them a Cadillac and we gave them a Chevy and then expected them to pay for the Cadillac down the road. I can’t get behind that.”

Board President Bob Paty asked if other projects would be put on hold to accommodate this new expense. The district’s CFO, Dave Courtney, responded that the fund balance is growing and “the budget can still afford this and still maintain where we kind of projected.”

“You’re talking about wants and not needs,” said Board member Scott Ahart. “We’ve never had any of that stuff before…I just don’t see the return on investment for the community when we have questions on how we’re going to get funding in the future.”

Shelton explained that the 4-foot perimeter concrete walk aims to avoid damage to the track caused by mowing and weedwhacking by replacing the grass beside the track with concrete. He said another cheaper alternative is to put gravel on the perimeter, but that runs the risk of gravel spilling onto the track, which could be a danger to the runners.

Board member Sara Bauer clarified that the current conduit is working. She asked if it was possible to amend the vote so the Board could vote on the conduit addition and the perimeter concrete walk addition separately. Breihan made a motion to vote on both items together.

Shelton asked the Board if there was a dollar amount they were comfortable with. Breihan said no.

The Board ultimately voted 5–0 not to approve the Edwardsville High School track change order. Paty, Breihan, Ahart, Bauer, and Lynne Sanderson voted no. Members Alma Carver and Jill Bertels were absent.

As the meeting concluded, Paty said they would likely talk more about the track at August’s Board meeting.