EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville District 7 School Board honored Dr. Lynda C. Andre on Monday night as she moves into retirement.

Dr. Andre thanked past and current board members for allowing her to serve as the District 7 superintendent and as an educator.

"It’s been both an honor and a privilege to serve the thousands of students and their families over my 28-year career, and certainly my last four as superintendent," she said. "I still remember the day I received a phone call from Nelson Principal Janet Rose offering me my first teaching position in the district, and it was a thrill. I’ve learned from many talented administrators and my various roles in the Edwardsville School District. The teamwork and collaboration that exists among the administrative staff make this a wonderful place in which to work.

"There isn’t a team I would’ve rather made this journey with and as we’ve said often 'through the worst of times and the best of times.'”

As she spoke, Dr. Andre remembered accomplishments made during her time as superintendent.

“I’m also proud to announce that District 7 has delivered on the promises made for the first two years of the Prop E plan. It is on track to complete the remaining components.

"We’ve purchased new instructional materials including textbooks for math. We have new instructional materials including textbooks and an updated curriculum in science, implemented a learning management system at Edwardsville High School. We also have upgraded student computers and expanded the elementary technology instructional program, upgraded school security measures. I think these are things that we should celebrate with the community. We’re halfway through the plan and I’m confident that plan will be fully completed.”

Dr. Andre closed by saying: "I look forward to watching the next exciting chapters.”

