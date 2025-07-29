EDWARDSVILLE - During their regular meeting on July 28, 2025, the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education discussed the 2023 Bond and three potential projects that could be completed using the money.

Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton explained that there are three Phase 2 projects, and he wanted the Board to discuss these projects and let him know what information they needed to make a decision on which project to move forward with. He said the top priorities are updating certain playgrounds, followed by the gyms in Hamel and Columbus Elementary Schools, and then the Edwardsville High School Media Center.

“There seems to be a super need for Hamel. We have asbestos,” said Board member Matt Breihan. “I go back to the Bond promises that were promised, and I realize you can’t tell the future and I realize you can’t tell where rates go and what happens. But the promises were made that we have enough money for all projects that were on there.”

Breihan added that Hamel is “still considered a priority one project,” but the previous Board went on to have “an immense discussion into a media center, which was literally the last thing on the list.” He asked for a deeper explanation.

Shelton said he will bring a plan to “abate everything” and install fire suppression equipment in Hamel to the August or September Board meeting. He added that Hamel has always had a “placeholder” dollar amount of $3 million. This money was not for a new gym, but to renovate and abate the building.

He explained that the previous Board directed the district to collect more information about the media center. But now, the Board has resumed discussions about all three projects and must decide which project to pursue.

“I see us pushing a lot of money toward EHS…but we’re forgetting about the lower ones, the ones that bring them to the point of EHS,” Breihan said. “I know we had a lot of talk over this media center and the need for it. I’m by no means saying any project is a bad idea because they’re all great ideas and they’re all needed in the district, but the people have spoken on the priorities.”

Shelton noted that Phase One of the Lincoln Middle School project led to SM Wilson giving the district “a little over $1 million back” because the project came out to less than the expected cost. He said it’s “very likely” the district will receive some additional money at the end of the Lincoln Middle School project, which could go toward one of the three proposed projects.

Board President Bob Paty said that he wants to understand which playgrounds need updated and which ones do not. He added that it’s difficult to make decisions about costs when the Board does not have estimates for these projects.

Shelton said he will take the Board’s questions into consideration and supply the relevant information ahead of the next Board meeting.

“I will bring back Phase One costs to revisit in August and then we’ll have an update on Hamel during the August work session or September work session,” Shelton said.

The Bond update was a discussion item, not an action item, so no vote was taken.