EDWARDSVILLE – With no other contests on the ballot in Edwardsville, here’s a closer look at the unofficial results from the April 1, 2025 races for Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

The most crowded race saw seven candidates compete for three open seats on the District 7 School Board.

Incumbent Scott Ahart secured re-election as the board prepares to welcome two new members, Alma Carver and Sara Bauer.

Ahart took the overall lead, tallying 4,155 votes or 24.1% of the total vote. Coming in second was Carver with 3,844 votes, amounting to 22.3% of the total. Bauer secured her school board seat with 2,801 votes, accounting for 16.3% of the vote.

The race also resulted in the board’s incumbent Vice President, Terri Dalla Riva, losing her re-election bid. Riva was first elected to the board in 2015 and previously secured re-election in 2021.

In addition to Riva, Patricia Lowe, William Duffy, and Joshua Arnold also lost their bids for school board. Riva earned 1,928 votes or 11.2% of the total vote, while Lowe received 1,580 votes (9.2%), Duffy tallied 1,544 votes (9.0%), and Arnold totaled 1,376 votes (8%).

In another contested race for District 7, two candidates faced off for one open seat on the board.

Mathew Breihan won his campaign against Jacob Goebel, marking another new member elected to the District 7 School Board. Breihan took the lead by earning 3,141 votes, or 55.5% of the total vote, while Goebel totaled 2,518 votes for 44.5% of the total.

