CHATHAM - Running back Steven Moore, Jr. scored twice, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter, but big defensive plays were the key as Edwardsville's football team won its delayed season opener Saturday night 14-7 at Chatham Glenwood.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but was pushed back 24 hours after a lightning storm hit the area shortly before kickoff, forcing the game to be postponed. When it got started, it was a classic of a game.

"It was a good game for both teams," said Tigers head coach Kelsey Pickering. "Chatham's good, and it took all three phases of the game to win."

Early in the opening quarter, Edwardsville scored on a 35-yard run by Moore on its first possession to go ahead 7-0, but the Titans countered on their opening possession to tie the game 7-7. It stood that way until the fourth quarter, when Devyon Hill-Lomax blocked a punt near midfield that put the Tigers in business. Moore scored his second touchdown to put Edwardsville up 14-7 eight minutes and change from the end.

The Tiger defense came through in the clutch, forcing the Titans to turn the ball over on downs deep in Edwardsville territory shortly before the final minute to give the Tigers its season opening win.

Edwardsville opens at 1-0 for the third consecutive season, while Glenwood starts out 0-1. The Tigers will play their home opener next Friday against Lawrence Central of Indianapolis at Tiger Stadium in a 7 p.m. kickoff.