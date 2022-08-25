EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police D.A.R.E. Car Show is always a big fundraiser for the Edwardsville School District Program and this year's edition this past weekend had fantastic weather and a large turnout of cars and attendees.

Edwardsville Police D.A.R.E. Jarrod Sprinkle said there were a ton of cars and the event had "a little something for everyone." The entries were packed in the Edwardsville High School parking lot. Those in attendance seemed to enjoy their walk back through the prized vehicles of the past.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We had silent auctions, a raffle, a performance by the dance team and Air Evac team landed and all kinds of events. It was a great event it raised several thousand dollars to support our D.A.R.E. programs, which are so important for our community. This is always our main fundraiser for D.A.R.E."

Sprinkle said a goal is to always build the show into something better this year and he felt the 2022 edition on the 30th anniversary was definitely something special.

More like this: