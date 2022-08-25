EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police D.A.R.E. Car Show is always a big fundraiser for the Edwardsville School District Program and this year's edition this past weekend had fantastic weather and a large turnout of cars and attendees.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Edwardsville Police D.A.R.E. Jarrod Sprinkle said there were a ton of cars and the event had "a little something for everyone." The entries were packed in the Edwardsville High School parking lot. Those in attendance seemed to enjoy their walk back through the prized vehicles of the past.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We had silent auctions, a raffle, a performance by the dance team and Air Evac team landed and all kinds of events. It was a great event it raised several thousand dollars to support our D.A.R.E. programs, which are so important for our community. This is always our main fundraiser for D.A.R.E."

Sprinkle said a goal is to always build the show into something better this year and he felt the 2022 edition on the 30th anniversary was definitely something special.

More like this:

Main Street Community Center Celebrates 50 Years in Edwardsville
Mar 19, 2025
Alton Resident Designs River Steamboat LEGO Set to Hit Stores Soon
Mar 27, 2025
Edwardsville to Host First Choco-Lotta-Fun Crawl with Deals from Over 30 Businesses
Feb 24, 2025
SIUE Alumnus Lands First Film Role in Oscar Nominated Feature “Nickel Boys”
Mar 1, 2025
Triad Fourth Grade Teacher Competes to Become America's Favorite Teacher
Mar 24, 2025

 