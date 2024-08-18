EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville D.A.R.E. Car Show was extraordinary again on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, drawing a large crowd and featuring numerous impressive entries.

With over 40 vehicle classes and 8 motorcycle classes, the show provided a diverse array of cars, trucks, tractors, and motorcycles. The first 350 vehicles to enter received a commemorative 2024 Dash Plaque.

This was the 32nd time of Edwardsville Police hosting this important event.

"A huge thank you to our amazing 2024 D.A.R.E. Car Show sponsors," the Edwardsville Police Department said. "Your generous support helps us continue educating and empowering the youth in our surrounding districts," the Edwardsville Police said.

The annual car show serves as the primary fundraiser for the Edwardsville D.A.R.E. program, which has had a significant impact over the years.

The program is taught in over 15 public and private schools, reaching more than 1,500 students each year. Proceeds from the event will go toward educational materials, D.A.R.E. T-shirts and certificates for fifth-grade graduates, seventh-grade discount cards, and other necessary resources.

For those interested in supporting the Edwardsville D.A.R.E. program, donations can be sent to:

Edwardsville D.A.R.E.

333 S. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025.



