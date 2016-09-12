COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville has cruised to a 3-0 overall record, 1-0 Southwestern Conference mark after a 49-0 shutout of Collinsville at Kahok Stadium.

Dionte Rodgers started the scoring with two short touchdowns on Friday night, then quarterback Brenden Dickmann connected with Reginald Wilson for two scores on Saturday.

Rodgers continues to be a huge threat on the ground, carrying 10 times for 159 yards against Collinsville. He had five touchdowns in the Tigers' previous game.

Another impressive stat was that of backup quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman, who came in during the second half and ran three times for 38 yards. One of his runs was a 13-yard touchdown.

O'Fallon, 1-2, travels to Edwardsville for a 7 p.m. Friday game this week.

