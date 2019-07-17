EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Council held its meeting Tuesday evening and covered an array of topics, though not all were passed.

Edwardsville City Council quickly agreed to a tourism fund request by the Edwardsville Arts Center for their annual Edwardsville Art Fair. The City of Edwardsville has been helping put on and fund the art fair for many years.

“The Edwardsville Art Fair will take place on September 27th through the 29th at City Park. This is a juried fine arts show, it does bring one hundred artists in from all over the country. "It’s a fantastic event, it’s a lot of fun and it brings a lot of people into our city,” said S.J. Morrison, a member of the City Council for the Finance Committee.

The most debated topic of the night was approval for a larger sign at Culver's. While the Edwardsville Culver’s location will be getting new signs, they won’t be getting a larger one. With size restrictions of signs in Edwardsville, most of the Council voted against the large sign.

The new Hawthorne Hills neighborhood developments are progressing in being built. The developer received a small but important approval, they will be getting to place a few new street lights, installed and paid for by the developer of the area. A project that will be executed this coming fall as it gets closer to more homes being available in that up-and-coming development.

Approval was also given for a special event liquor license. St. Mary’s Catholic Church now has the official okay to sell alcohol at their annual “St. Mary’s Fall Fest” taking place on September 6 and 7.

