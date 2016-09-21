EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's football win last Friday over O'Fallon at Tiger Stadium didn't come under the most ideal of conditions.

Rain fell throughout the game, part of a system that affected many games throughout the area last Friday. Unlike two of the Tigers' first three games, lightning did not strike around the stadium and the game was able to be played to conclusion.

But EHS didn't let the conditions bother them very much as quarterback Brenden Dickmann threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Tigers took a 19-0 win over the Panthers.

“It was tough conditions for both teams,” said Tiger coach Matt Martin. “It seemed we had the same amount of turnovers, so it wasn't as big of a factor. Offensively, they have a very good passing attack and a very good running attack, especially (Mason) Hewitt.

“The first guy isn't bringing him down; he's a good running back. You have to gang-tackle him and don't let their speedy receivers get behind you. Defensively, they do a good job against the run. The conditions forced you to run a little bit more than you'd like to. It was tough; they're very good football team.”

Dickmann's two touchdown passes, one to Dionte Rodgers (a 20-yard pass in the second quarter) and one to Nathan Kolesa (a 16-yard toss in the third term), helped the Tigers. “It definitely helps loosen up the defense,” Martin said.

Dickmann's touchdown run, a 14-yard sprint in the final quarter came from him seeing he had no one open to pass to. “It was a good decision on his part,” Martin said. “Nobody was open, he tucked it and ran and made a play happen. Great players make plays happen.”

