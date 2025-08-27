EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Lincoln Middle School with a grand opening event on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. The event, scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School, 145 West Street, Edwardsville, will mark exactly 100 years since the building first opened as Edwardsville High School in 1925.

The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. and guided tours led by current and former students.

The district will unveil a new 60,000-square-foot addition to the school, which features a competition gym, a storm shelter/annex gym, a library/media center, a commons area, eight classrooms of varying sizes, and a multi-purpose room. This expansion was funded through an April 2023 no-tax-rate-change bond referendum and combines modern learning environments with the restoration of the building’s original 1925 floor.

Parking for the event will be available in the lot adjacent to the Lucco Gymnasium. Accessible parking is located at the front of the school, and attendees requiring accessible parking are advised to call 618-655-6014 to request a parking pass.

Staff will be present to assist and supervise parking during the event.