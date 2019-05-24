EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville and Village of Glen Carbon are once again teaming up to open and operate the Edwardsville Glen Carbon Community Swimming Pool on the campus of SIUE during the summer of 2019.

"Our community pool will open this year on Memorial Day weekend and operate through the weekend of Labor Day, with extended hours this season, in order to better serve our community," the Edwardsville Park and Rec Department Recreational Activities Supervisor Hayley M. Verheyen, CPRP, said. "Regular hours will be noon till 6:00 p.m. every day, with early openings every Friday at 10:00 a.m. and later hours every Monday till 8:00 p.m. Private rentals of the facility will be available every Thursday through Sunday, from 6-8 p.m."

The pool which sits adjacent to the beautiful Tower Lake includes lockers, restrooms and a concession area as well as a small splash pad for the youngest visitors. It is accessible from N. University Drive with parking available at Lot 10 which sits just southwest of The Gardens and Cougar Lake Drive. While parking on campus typically requires a paid permit, parking at this lot during the summer will be free to all who are visiting the pool.

Family memberships start at $300, senior citizen memberships are $125 and daily passes will also be available for $4 for Edwardsville and Glen Carbon residents, $7 for nonresidents, kids three and under swim free. Group swim lessons are also available in the mornings and evenings during the week.

For more information on memberships, group swim lessons and party rentals contact the Edwardsville Parks Department at (618) 692-7538 or visit www.cityofedwardsville.com.

