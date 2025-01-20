EDWARDSVILLE - Community members gathered at Mt. Joy Church for a special service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, Mt. Joy Church welcomed attendees to the 39th annual Martin Luther King celebration with music, speeches and prayers that recognized King’s legacy. Featured speaker Crystal Officer addressed this year’s theme, “Faith Over Fear: Courageous Leadership in Times of Change.”

“I do thank you for being here today as we gather together in a moment that demands more than just remembrance, as we come together today not just to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory and legacy, but to reignite the living flame of his vision in our hearts and throughout our community,” Officer said.

To kick off the service, Pastor Matthew Ware from Love Fellowship Outreach Ministries of Granite City led attendees in prayer. Otis Redditt, a renowned local musician, provided a rendition of “Lift Every Voice.”

During her speech, Officer spoke about her decision to move to the Riverbend region and take on the job as the CEO of Beverly Farm Foundation in Godfrey. She shared that God told her to leave her previous job and seek out a new position, and she found a home at Beverly Farm.

As she has developed as a leader, Officer credits God for His strength and guidance. She noted that the “bottom line to courageous leadership is to trust God.” Like the story of David and Goliath, she said, it is possible to overcome all challenges through the grace of God.

“Today, we face the giants of educational inequity, healthcare disparities, economic injustices. They may seem insurmountable, but, like David, we must approach them with strategic wisdom and bold, courageous faith,” Officer said. “True leadership isn’t about our ability. It’s about our availability to God’s purpose.”

Officer also shared that Beverly Farm Foundation raised $1 million in its most recent #Racing4BeverlyFarm 24-hour fundraising campaign. She knew God would allow them to beat their fundraising goal of $850,000, but she had to completely rely on her faith as they neared the $1-million mark. She also learned the importance of being still, which Officer noted is a sign of courage, and putting complete trust in God.

As Officer concluded her speech, she noted that “each of us has a role to play” in helping others, whether that’s “mentoring a young person, advocating for policy changes or transforming an institution.” These individual acts “create the fabric of change that our community needs.”

She encouraged attendees to support one another and build community through courageous leadership and trust in God. She noted that King advocated for helping others, and she believes this is still one of the most important parts of being a leader.

“[King] taught us that the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy,” Officer added. “These words continue to echo throughout time, even into our present moment, calling us to serve similarly and lead with courage and conviction.”

As the ceremony concluded, Redditt led a rendition of “We Shall Overcome,” and Minister Joyce Elliott read a poem to honor King’s legacy. Pastor Lindsey Apple, executive director of the local Overnight Warming Locations, shared about the work done by the OWLs. After the event, attendees were invited to a “community connection” reception, where the youth members of Mt. Joy collected winter clothing for the OWLs.

You can watch the entire service at the Mt. Joy Church - Edwardsville, Illinois Facebook page. Visit the official church website at MtJoyMBC.org to learn more.

