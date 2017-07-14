EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) is pleased to announce that Walt Williams has recently been appointed as the Foundation’s newest board member.

Williams currently serves as the City of Edwardsville’s Economic/Community Development Director. He has over 25 years of experience working on community development and redevelopment projects. In this capacity, Williams has been directly responsible for attracting over $988.8M in new investments in the communities he has worked, which resulted in the creation of over 4,500 jobs. Williams’ role in economic development can best be described as a facilitator.

Article continues after sponsor message

Walter most recently served as the Manager of Economic Development for Commerce City, Colorado and prior to that, served as the Director of Economic Development/Director of Tourism in Farmington Missouri. In addition to his many years of experience, Williams work has been recognized by the International Economic Development Council in its publication “Business Retention and Expansion” booklet for CEcD certification.

Walter Williams holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and African-American Studies from Denison University and a Master of Business Administration from the John Carroll University. Williams is certified by the National Development Council as an Economic Development Finance Professional and by the Business Retention & Expansion International as a Master Consultant.

Williams lives in Edwardsville with his wife Chris. Williams said he is excited to offer his expertise on the Edwardsville Community Foundation’s board. “My wife and I both believe strongly in the value of public service. We’re also truly passionate about building on the assets that makes Edwardsville not only an attractive place for businesses to locate, but also a great place to live, learn, work and play,” said Williams.

The Edwardsville Community Foundation was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. The ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents living in the local communities, as defined by the Edwardsville School District 7. Since its inception in 1997, the ECF has distributed more than $5.4 million to charitable causes.

More like this: