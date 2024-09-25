WOOD RIVER - Riverbend Family Ministries (RFM) is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of the recipients of the 2024 Community Impact Challenge Grant from the Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF). The $4,050 grant will support RFM’s SOAR Program, which empowers adolescents by teaching critical skills for resilience and healthy decision-making. Thanks to this generous grant, students from the Edwardsville School District will be further empowered to access this transformative program, strengthening the reach of SOAR within the Edwardsville community.

“ECF is pleased to support Riverbend Family Ministries’ important work of serving vulnerable youth in our communities through their SOAR Program,” said Pamela Farrar, ECF executive director. “The adolescent years are a pivotal developmental stage, and we appreciate RFM’s efforts to positively impact this age group, which in turn helps to strengthen our communities as a whole.”

The SOAR Program (Students Learning the Ongoing Approach to Resilience) serves youth aged 12-17 across all of Madison County, IL, through 10 weekly sessions designed to help them develop essential life skills, including conflict resolution, building healthy relationships, understanding the impact of violence, and fostering empathy. Developed by RFM, the program creates a safe environment for youth to navigate the challenges of adolescence and make positive decisions in the face of adversity.

Students can be referred to SOAR by parents, school staff, juvenile court professionals, or social service providers, making it a crucial resource for those in need of guidance and support. With this grant, more students in the Edwardsville School District will benefit from the program’s unique curriculum and hands-on approach to fostering resilience.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Edwardsville Community Foundation for this generous grant," said Rachael Craddick, Development Director at Riverbend Family Ministries. "Their support allows us to extend the reach of the SOAR program to students in Edwardsville and across all of Madison County, equipping them with the skills to build a brighter, more resilient future."

As part of ECF's Community Impact Challenge, each recipient is required to raise 10% of the project cost in new donations, ensuring the community remains engaged and invested in these impactful programs. RFM is excited and grateful to partner with ECF and the community to bring the SOAR program to even more youth.

The Edwardsville Community Foundation's commitment to strengthening the quality of life in the region is exemplified through their support of nonprofits like RFM, which make a substantial difference in the lives of vulnerable individuals and families across Madison County.

About Riverbend Family Ministries:

Founded in 2007, Riverbend Family Ministries serves children, youth, and families in crisis across Madison County, IL, focusing on those impacted by violence, poverty, homelessness, and other forms of adversity. RFM operates as a collaborative hub for nonprofits, working together to meet the diverse needs of the community. For more information on how you can support the SOAR program or get involved with Riverbend Family Ministries, visit my-rfm.org or call 618-251-9790.

