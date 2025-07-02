



EDWARDSVILLE – Plans for two new parks in Edwarsdville, an all-abilities playground, and more got a significant funding boost on Tuesday when the Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) presented city officials with a check for $1.35 million.

ECF Chair Rich Walker said they received the funds as a gift from the David Kriege family, which owned the Kriege Hardware Store in downtown Edwardsville for about 91 years.

“He only had one caveat on this gift that he left us, and that was to improve upon the quality of life in Edwardsville,” Walker said of Kriege. “What a remarkable gift.”

The donation focuses on three key areas of interest: recreation, preservation, and beautification. To that end, the City Council has allowed these funds to be used for three projects: the construction of an all-abilities playground within city limits, the creation of “Crocker Gardens Park” on the vacant lot at South Benton and West Park Street, and a greenspace improvement project on another vacant lot at Gerber Road and Governor’s Parkway.

Walker added that the ECF has also approved $45,000 for “an historic project to be named by the Historic Preservation Commission through the City Council.” The commission is currently in the process of finalizing their recommendation to the council, which will likely consider their project request at an upcoming meeting.

“The ECF is thrilled to be the conduit for these important projects that will benefit the area for generations to come – and at the same time, honor a family that was so important to this community for so many generations in the past and continues to be today,” Walker added.

Walker then presented Mayor Art Risavy and City Council members with a giant check made out to the City of Edwardsville in the amount of $1.35 million.

“It’s such an amazing gift, I just can’t believe it – and what an amazing family,” Risavy said. “We’re all blown away with the generosity … We really appreciate the foundation presenting this and helping us coordinate everything, so thank you all very much.”

