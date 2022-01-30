EDWARDSVILLE The Edwardsville Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Raymond & Lucia Weber Scholarship. This $1,500 award will go to a graduating senior at Edwardsville High School who will continue their education in the field of special education or the field of medicine with the plan of becoming either a special education teacher or a physician, a registered nurse, physician assistant or nurse practitioner.

“As graduates of the EHS Class of 1968, thankful for having received an excellent high school education preparing us for eventual careers in Special Education and Medicine, we hope to pay it forward by establishing this Scholarship Fund for future EHS graduates,” Raymond and Lucia Weber, fund sponsors said.

“We are pleased to offer this new award for graduating seniors at Edwardsville High School and appreciate all of our scholarship fund sponsors whose generosity allowed for $86,500 in scholarship awards in 2021,” Pam Farrar, ECF Executive Director said.

Criteria for the award include completion of the application, two recommendations, and a brief essay describing interest and future goals in the fields of special education or medicine.

Article continues after sponsor message

Applicants should be ranked in the top 25% of the graduating class.

Donations to the Raymond & Lucia Weber Scholarship Fund can be made online at:

https://edwardsvillecf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1495

or mail donations to: ECF-Weber Scholarship, PO Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025

About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Established in 1997, ECF is a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents in District 7 communities. For more information call 855-464-3223 or visit:

www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org

More like this: