EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High football team, coming off a big 70-0 win over Belleville West at home last week, travels to Alton for an important Southwestern Conference game Friday night at Public School Stadium, while Collinsville, winners of four straight after a season-opening loss to Belleville East, goes to Granite City as the area football teams prepare to play week six of the season this weekend.

Both the Tigers-Redbirds and Kahoks-Warriors games kick off at 7 p.m. In other fixtures on the week six program, East Alton-Wood River, coming off its first loss of the season last week at Breese Central, hosts Columbia, while Freeburg plays at Roxana, Mascoutah is at Triad, Piasa Southwestern goes to Carlinville, Civic Memorial is at Highland, Staunton is at Vandalia, Hardin Calhoun travels to Pleasant Hill, Carrollton is at Greenfield-Northwestern, Beardstown is at Mendon Unity, Jacksonville Routt Catholic is at Mt. Sterling Brown County and Concord Triopia is at Camp Point Central. On Saturday, Belleville West is at East St. Louis and Nokomis is at Marquette Catholic.

Edwardsville jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and cruised from there, taking a 56-0 lead at halftime as the reserves had a chance to shine at the Tigers went to 4-1. Alton lost at home to Belleville East last week 33-14 and is currently 1-4, having won at Belleville West the week before.

Jake Curry is the Edwardsville quarterback and is 61-of-90 passing for 942 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's also ran for 164 yards and four touchdowns, while De'Shawn Larson is the Tigers leading rusher with 271 yards and four touchdowns. Patrick Chism had a big game against the Maroons and has ran for 121 yards and two scores, while Jordan Bush has ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Kellen Brnfre leads a talented receiving corps for Edwardsville with 23 catches for 357 yards and three scores, while Daion Gaston has emerged as a deep threat for Edwardsville, having caught 21 balls for 347 yards and five touchdowns. Joey DeMare had a big game as well last week, having a 71-yard touchdown reception and has caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds will counter with quarterback Graham McAfoos, who is 47-of-91 passing for 509 yards and three touchdowns and has also ran for 115 yards and two scores. The leading rusher for Alton is Keith Gilchrese, who had gained 311 yards and scored three times, while Gardell Ballinger III had added 108 yards and a touchdown.

Byron Stampley, Jr. leads the receivers with 19 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown, while Travis Billups has 10 receptions for 99 yards and William Harris has caught eight balls for 107 yards and a touchdown.

The Warriors are coming off a 40-14 loss at Peoria Notre Dame Catholic after winning their first game since 2019 in a 56-31 home win over Madison, which was also the team's first win at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field since 2018. Quarterback Kendrick Lyons is 71-of-136 passing for 1,262 yards and nine touchdowns and has also ran for 75 yards. Carl Harris leads Granite on the ground with 124 yards and three touchdowns.

The strength of the Warriors is its passing game, and Ian Poston leads the way with 22 catches for 335 yards and three touchdowns, while Logan Webb has 14 receptions for 289 yards and two scores, Isaiah Ford has caught 11 balls for 250 yards and two touchdowns and JCoryn Landry has five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

The Kahoks have built up very good momentum after losing on opening night at home to Belleville East and last week, won their homecoming game over Mattoon 43-3. Quarterback Ethan Bagwell is 54of-105 passing for 728 yards and seven touchdowns and has also rushed for 295 yards and five touchdowns. Jerry Richardson, a speedy and dependable running back, leads the team with 443 yards and five touchdowns, while Kolby Anderson has added 100 yards on the ground with four touchdowns.

Richardson and Darren Pennell both lead the Kahoks in receiving, both having caught 14 passes, with Richardson having 225 yards and three touchdowns and Pennell adding 168 yards and a touchdown.

More like this: