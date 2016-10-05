GRANITE CITY - On the Madison County Cross Country Meet girls side, the Tigers swept the top five scoring spots to win the large-school competition with 15 points. Triad was second at 82 points, followed by Collinsville (95), Highland (97) and Alton (116), with Granite City having four runners compete as individuals.

Roxana was the only team entered in the small-school competition, scoring 15 points, with CM having two runners, MEL-Madison four runners, Marquette one runner and EAWR two runners.

Edwardsville's Abby Korak (18:01.47) led a Tiger sweep of all five scoring positions in the girls' large-school race, with Melissa Spencer (18:01.72), Abby Schrobligen (18:04.36), Jaycie Hudson (18:26.21) and Victoria Vegher (18:37.02) following behind; EHS' Julianna Determan (18:40.96) and Maddie Miller (18:48.38) completed the sweep of the first seven places, with Highland's Sarah Beth Wiegman (19:11.86) and Triad's Maddie Keller (19:20.24) and Madi Walter (19:33.63) rounding out the top 10.

Edwardsville head cross country coach George Patrylak said he was pleased with the girls’ performance on Tuesday night.

“The girls swept the top seven spots,” Patrylak said. “Abby, Melisa and Abby broke away into a three-person race and we were within a couple seconds of each other. Jayce Hudson, Juliana and Maddie also ran good races.”

Other top area finishers included Alton's Emma Voumard (18th in 20:39.63) and Granite City's Chessy Nikonowicz (19th in 20:58.38).

CM's Zoey Lewis won the girls' small-school race in 19:29.49 over Marquette's Riley Vickery (20:38.71); Roxana's Michaela Tarpley (20:50.02), EAWR's Carissa Gilreath (21:06.13), Roxana's Shalyn Edwards (21:42.62), Lette Palen (22:08.93) and Jaidyn Peebles (22:29.28), MEL-Madison's Kate Muravjova (22:35.49), Roxana's Victoria Tarpley (22:58.87) and EAWR's Kaylee Dayley (23:10.18) all finished in the top 10.

Edwardsville (15 points) won the girls large-school JV competition; there was no team winner in the girls small-school competition as teams did not field enough competitors for a team score (a minimum of five is required for a team score).

Edwardsville's Lorie Cashdollar (19:23.72) won the girls’ large-school race and McGivney Catholic's Megan Schilly (23:28.04) in the girls small-school race.

GIRLS VARSITY

LARGE SCHOOL

Edwardsville 15, Triad 62, Collinsville 65, Highland 97, Alton 116

SMALL SCHOOL

Roxana 15 (Only team entered)

TOP TEN FINISHERS

LARGE SCHOOL

Abby Korak, Edwardsville (18:01.47); Melissa Spencer, Edwardsville (18:01.72); Abby Schrobligen, Edwardsville (18:04.36); Jaycie Hudson, Edwardsville (18:26.71); Victoria Vegher, Edwardsville (18:37.02); Julianna Determan, Edwardsville (18:40.96); Maddie Miller, Edwardsville (18:48.38); Sarah Beth Weigman, Highland (19:11.86); Maddie Keller, Triad (19:20.24); Madi Walter, Triad (19:33.63)

SMALL SCHOOL

Zoey Lewis, Civic Memorial (19:29.49); Riley Vickery, Marquette Catholic (20:38.71); Michaela Tarpley, Roxana (20:50.02); Carissa Gilreath, East Alton-Wood River (21:06.13); Shalyn Edwards, Roxana (21:42.61); Lette Palen, Roxana (22:08.93); Jaidyn Peebles, Roxana (22:29.28); Kate Muravjoya, MEL-Madison (22:35.49); Victoria Tarpley, Roxana (22:58.87); Kaylee Dayley, East Alton-Wood River (23:10.09)

OTHER AREA RUNNERS

LARGE SCHOOL

ALTON: Emma Voumard, 18th (20:39.63); Jessica Markel, 20th (21:04.08); Morgan Rauscher, 26th (22:18.51)

GRANITE CITY: Chessy Nikonowicz, 19th (20:58.38); Alexandria McLaren, 29th (23:27.58)

SMALL SCHOOLS

ROXANA: Meg Bosse, 11th (24:04.69)

CIVIC MEMORIAL: Lydia Peal, 12th (24:06.30)

MEL-MADISON: Kimmie Stinson, 14th (26:31.69)

